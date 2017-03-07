Story highlights Avalanche hits ski resort in French Alps

Rescue operation under way in Tignes

Paris (CNN) A rescue operation is under way at a ski resort after an avalanche in the French Alps. The Tignes ski resort has been closed, resort press officer Alyse Zajackowski told CNN and emergency services are present.

It is the second avalanche this year to hit the resort located in the Savoie department in South Eastern France, close to the Italian border.

The four men were in an off-piste area when the avalanche buried them, crashing down on an area around 300 meters across.

CNN Map

This is a developing story.