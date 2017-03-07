'This is Us' stars hint at what's to come

Story highlights Susan Kelechi Watson discusses how Beth and Randall's marriage will face some conflict in episodes to come

Milo Ventimiglia said even though his character, Jack, will die -- he'll still be on the show

(CNN) "This is Us" viewers may want to buckle their seat belts because stars of the emotionally volatile series are hinting at a bumpy season finale.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth on NBC's hit family drama, said while her character has been prioritizing her husband Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in recent episodes, it will eventually strain their marriage.

"[Beth] took the position of being more sacrificial because of what was happening. This is a guy who for 36 years of his life has never known he had a real father somewhere, a biological father somewhere in the world," Watson told CNN at a recent press event. "I think it was time for her to take a step back and let him have that moment, especially since his father was dying. I think there's a time to...start those type of arguments and there's a time to say maybe you know what, maybe I'll just let him live and do what he needs to do and have his time, but pressure on a relationship is gonna happen."

Despite her suggestion of upcoming strife between the on-screen couple, Watson is confident their marriage will survive.

