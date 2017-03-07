Ryan Murphy shows support for 'A Day Without Women'

(CNN) One of the busiest men in TV has told the women who help him make his can't-miss shows to take the day off on Wednesday.

Producer Ryan Murphy, the man behind "American Horror Story" and "Feud," is showing his support for A Day Without Women by telling the female employees of his production company not to show up for work.

In honor & support of tomorrow's A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN, ALL the women in my company will not be working. So in short, nothing will get done. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 7, 2017

There are marches and events happening all over the country. We will be there. You should too. Show love and support! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 7, 2017

"In honor & support of tomorrow's A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN, ALL the women in my company will not be working," he wrote on Twitter. "So in short, nothing will get done."

A Day Without Women is a one-day strike organized by the team behind the Women's March on Washington. The March, held in January, attracted large crowds to the nation's capital and prompted similar demonstrations across the world.

Women are encouraged to take the day off from paid and unpaid work, avoid spending money, and wear red on March 8.

Read More