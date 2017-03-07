Alec Baldwin says he might give up his Trump impression on 'SNL'

Story highlights Alec Baldwin isn't sure how much more of his Trump impression people can take

The actor said he's surprised that Trump has not 'relaxed' and that he remains 'bitter and angry'

(CNN) Alec Baldwin might be hanging up his fake tan and red tie.

The actor tells "Extra" he thinks viewers may tire of his portrayal of President Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

"His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin says. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried. ... That's why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don't know how much more people can take it."

Baldwin adds: "Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains bitter and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, 'You won!'"