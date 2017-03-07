Alec Baldwin says he might give up his Trump impression on 'SNL'

Story highlights
- Alec Baldwin isn't sure how much more of his Trump impression people can take
- The actor said he's surprised that Trump has not 'relaxed' and that he remains 'bitter and angry'
(CNN)Alec Baldwin might be hanging up his fake tan and red tie.
The actor tells "Extra" he thinks viewers may tire of his portrayal of President Trump on "Saturday Night Live."
"His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin says. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried. ... That's why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don't know how much more people can take it."
Baldwin adds: "Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains bitter and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, 'You won!'"
It's not clear how long 'SNL' plans to have Baldwin play Trump. The gig was originally supposed to last through the election.
Baldwin may irritate the president, but he has given "SNL" a ratings bump. NBC's sketch comedy show averages 10.6 million viewers an episode if you include people who watch within the week, according to NBC -- the show's biggest audience in 22 years.
Baldwin's representatives and NBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
As for whether Baldwin plans to impersonate Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner, he says he's up for it, although it's unlikely. Trump has said he's skipping the event.
"I don't know what kind of program they're going to have," Baldwin said. "If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I'm not quite sure they'll do. I think they may have a whole other idea."