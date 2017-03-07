Melbourne's 'female' pedestrian lights spark backlash

(CNN) Ten sets of pedestrian lights in the Australian city of Melbourne have had a makeover.

The change comes just before International Women's Day on March 8.

But the new figures have sparked outrage and mockery on social media.

Some Australians are complaining it's backward and discriminatory to assume the conventional figure in pants is male and the new figure, wearing a dress, is female.

Others questioned where the logic of this equality initiative could lead.

"We need ones with wheelchairs, because of the disabled community, larger figured ones for the overweight, the pregnant and the bodybuilders in the community," wrote user Jared Kelly on Facebook. "We need thin ones for people with eating disorders ... We need to make sure some have hair and some don't.

"I'm all for progress, wouldn't want to deny my mother or my sister or any other woman from the (real) 'inequities' they still may face," he wrote. "But c'mon really. This is not what needs to change."

Twitter user David Turnbull used humor to express a similar idea on Twitter.

Others have complained about the cost of the changes. Lord Mayor of Melbourne Robert Doyle described the scheme as "a costly exercise" that is "more likely to bring derision," according to 7 News

Facebook user Kevin Smith criticized the initiative as a waste of money on the Facebook page of the Committee for Melbourne, a nonprofit civic group that backed the new pedestrian lights.

The Committee for Melbourne has not responded publicly to any of the complaints or to CNN's request for comment.