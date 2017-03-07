Malaysia accuses North Korea of holding its citizens hostage

Story highlights North Korea says it's not letting Malaysians leave for the safety of its diplomats

Three people are hiding in North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia police say

(CNN) Malaysia has accused North Korea of holding 11 of its citizens hostage, marking a new low point in the diplomatic row that followed last month's killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of the North Korean dictator.

Pyongyang will not allow Malaysian nationals inside North Korea to leave until Kuala Lumpur guarantees the safety of its own diplomats and citizens in Malaysia, North Korean state media reported Tuesday.

The 11 Malaysians believed to be in North Korea include four embassy staff members and their families and two UN employees, a Malaysian government official told CNN.

"This abhorrent act, effectively holding our citizens hostage, is in total disregard of all international law and diplomatic norms," Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a statement Tuesday.

Malaysia retaliated by barring all North Korean citizens from leaving Malaysia until the country is "assured of the safety and security of all Malaysians in North Korea," he said.

