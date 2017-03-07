Malaysia accuses North Korea of holding citizens 'hostage'

Story highlights North Korea says its not letting Malaysians leave for the safety of its diplomats

Three people are hiding in North Korea's Kuala Lumpur embassy, Malaysia police say

(CNN) North Korea will not allow Malaysian nationals inside its country to leave, marking a new low in the diplomatic row over the murder of Kim Jong Nam.

Eleven Malaysians are believed to be in North Korea, a Malaysian government official told CNN, including four embassy staff and their families and two from United Nations.

"This abhorrent act, effectively holding our citizens hostage, is in total disregard of all international law and diplomatic norms," Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a statement Tuesday.

Malaysia retaliated by barring all North Korean citizens from leaving Malaysia until the country is "assured of the safety and security of all Malaysians in North Korea," Razak said.

Three North Korean nationals wanted for questioning over the murder of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, are believed to be holed up in the Malaysian embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police revealed Tuesday.