Why bicycles are piling up in a Shanghai parking lot

Beijing, CNN (CNN) They seem like a perfect solution to China's traffic-clogged streets and toxic air: Bikesharing schemes.

They've exploded in popularity in past 12 months, with brightly colored bikes owned by several different companies flooding China's major cities. Residents can rent them via apps on their smartphones.

But some local authorities say the bikes have become a nuisance and one Shanghai district has confiscated almost 5,000 bikes and impounded them in a parking lot. Striking aerial photos of the orange, yellow, blue, green bikes were widely shared by Internet users in China last week.

A man walks past impounded bicycles from the bike-sharing schemes Mobike and Ofo in Shanghai on March 1, 2017.

"Despite making citizens' lives easier, the overwhelming number of shared bikes has paralyzed existing bike parking and management, " a statement from the Huangpu district government said.

"The unregulated parking and riding has caused constant problems and complaints."

