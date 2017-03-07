Breaking News

The Interlace comprises 31 identical six-story blocks stacked on top of each other. In the spaces between them are eight courtyards and an Olympic-sized swimming pool, creating a micro community outside of the city center. 

"We wanted togetherness, not isolation; a return to when Singapore was a village of little buildings, tightly knit together," Ole Scheeren says in the book.
The Interlace (2007-13) by OMA and Ole Scheeren in Singapore In his new book "Building Community: New Apartment Architecture," Michael Webb looks at 30 of the world's most compelling new apartment buildings.

The Interlace comprises 31 identical six-story blocks stacked on top of each other. In the spaces between them are eight courtyards and an Olympic-sized swimming pool, creating a micro community outside of the city center.

"We wanted togetherness, not isolation; a return to when Singapore was a village of little buildings, tightly knit together," Ole Scheeren says in the book.
Steel beams support the tree-covered terraces around Luciano Pia's sustainable apartment. The more than 150 trees -- which are sustained with irrigated rainwater -- reduce air pollution by absorbing carbon dioxide, provide shade, and muffle noise for residents.
25 Verde (2007-13) by Luciano Pia in Turin, Italy Steel beams support the tree-covered terraces around Luciano Pia's sustainable apartment. The more than 150 trees -- which are sustained with irrigated rainwater -- reduce air pollution by absorbing carbon dioxide, provide shade, and muffle noise for residents.
The CityLife complex from Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) comprises seven curvolinear apartment buildings designed by the firm, along with a park and three office buildings designed by Hadid, Daniel Libeskind and Arata Isozaki. 

In the book, project architect Maurizio Meossi says ZHA "played with the orientation and facades to maximize transparency for the outer face, to pull light and views into the living areas, and to achieve a feeling of intimacy int he inner courtyard."
CityLife (2004-14) by Zaha Hadid Architects in Milan, ItalyThe CityLife complex from Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) comprises seven curvolinear apartment buildings designed by the firm, along with a park and three office buildings designed by Hadid, Daniel Libeskind and Arata Isozaki.

In the book, project architect Maurizio Meossi says ZHA "played with the orientation and facades to maximize transparency for the outer face, to pull light and views into the living areas, and to achieve a feeling of intimacy int he inner courtyard."
Paul Goldberger, an architecture critic at the New Yorker, wrote that Frank Gehry's undulating skyscraper was "one of the most beautiful towers downtown, and the first big New York apartment house that is worth talking about in more than a generation" when it opened in 2011.
8 Spruce Street (2003-11) by Gehry Partners in New YorkPaul Goldberger, an architecture critic at the New Yorker, wrote that Frank Gehry's undulating skyscraper was "one of the most beautiful towers downtown, and the first big New York apartment house that is worth talking about in more than a generation" when it opened in 2011.
Sky Habitat is another experiment in stacked architecture from Moshe Safdie, who is perhaps best known for his seminal Habitat 67 apartment in Montreal. 

"Here, I wanted everybody to have a view, a measure of privacy, and not be blocked by neighboring buildings or suffer diminished light," Safdie said in the book. "We drove out anything that would result in second-class units -- I find that unacceptable."
Sky Habitat (2011-15) by Safdie Architects in SingaporeSky Habitat is another experiment in stacked architecture from Moshe Safdie, who is perhaps best known for his seminal Habitat 67 apartment in Montreal.

"Here, I wanted everybody to have a view, a measure of privacy, and not be blocked by neighboring buildings or suffer diminished light," Safdie said in the book. "We drove out anything that would result in second-class units -- I find that unacceptable."
Some of the modular micro-units in Songpa can be combined or rearranged to accommodate couples or small groups. Since the rooms themselves as quite small, there are a number of communal spaces to encourage a sense of community.
Songpa Micro Housing (2012-14) by Single Speed Designs in Seoul, South KoreaSome of the modular micro-units in Songpa can be combined or rearranged to accommodate couples or small groups. Since the rooms themselves as quite small, there are a number of communal spaces to encourage a sense of community.
This multipurpose complex, architect Bjarke Ingels' third residential project, gets its name from its unusual figure eight shape. The ground-level shops and courtyards are open to the public to encourage social interaction and foster community.
8 House (2007-11) by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) in Copenhagen, Denmark This multipurpose complex, architect Bjarke Ingels' third residential project, gets its name from its unusual figure eight shape. The ground-level shops and courtyards are open to the public to encourage social interaction and foster community.
Ma Yansong was initially commissioned to design just one tower for the Toronto suburb, but when all 400 sold in one day, the developers requested a second. Because of their curvy shape, the pair are popularly known as the Marilyn Monroe towers.
Absolute Towers (2006-12) by MAD Architects in Mississauga, CanadaMa Yansong was initially commissioned to design just one tower for the Toronto suburb, but when all 400 sold in one day, the developers requested a second. Because of their curvy shape, the pair are popularly known as the Marilyn Monroe towers.
The Wave's design was inspired by the water, clouds and hills surrounding the Danish harbor town. In 2010, it was voted residential building of the year by the Leading European Architects Forum, and in 2011 it won a Civic Trust Award for its positive contributions to its community.
The Wave (2003-09) by Henning Larsen Architects in Vejle, DenmarkThe Wave's design was inspired by the water, clouds and hills surrounding the Danish harbor town. In 2010, it was voted residential building of the year by the Leading European Architects Forum, and in 2011 it won a Civic Trust Award for its positive contributions to its community.
"Building Community: New Apartment Architecture" also highlights a few ambitious projects that haven't yet been realized. 

Sou Fujimoto worked with Manal Rachdi and Nicolas Laisne -- two young French architects -- on the designs for this 17-story tower. It will be built in Montpellier, France.
L'Arbre Blanc by Sou Fujimoto Architects"Building Community: New Apartment Architecture" also highlights a few ambitious projects that haven't yet been realized.

Sou Fujimoto worked with Manal Rachdi and Nicolas Laisne -- two young French architects -- on the designs for this 17-story tower. It will be built in Montpellier, France.
Project R6 is currently on hold, but if it does go into construction, it could be one of the most striking buildings in Seoul. A complex of studio apartments, Project R6 is designed for short-term occupants who appreciate views and light, but do not require a lot of space.
Project R6 by REX Project R6 is currently on hold, but if it does go into construction, it could be one of the most striking buildings in Seoul. A complex of studio apartments, Project R6 is designed for short-term occupants who appreciate views and light, but do not require a lot of space.
"Building Community: New Apartment Architecture" by Michael Webb, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.
Torr Kaelan (2012-14) by Rob Wellington Quigley, FAIA in San Diego, California "Building Community: New Apartment Architecture" by Michael Webb, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.
(CNN)As cities around the world try to cope with housing and land shortages, the need for apartment buildings has never been greater.

It's a reality architects are keenly aware of, with many having proposed radical, beautiful new models for apartment living, including towers that change shape, absorb carbon, and break up when you do.
However, while the rise in designer apartments has been a boon for top-earners in search of inventive new living quarters, affordable options with the same quality and creativity remain scarce.
MahaNakhon: Why Asia&#39;s futuristic skylines just got crazier
Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?
"It is convenient as well as financially necessary to live in an apartment. That has raised the recognition of apartments as a pattern of living. But unfortunately in Britain and America, the provision of really high quality, affordable apartments has lagged, and has in fact fallen short of the need," Michael Webb, author of "Building Community: New Apartment Architecture," told CNN over the phone, blaming "the lack of support (for creative architects) from private developers, who only want to make a quick profit, or from cities, who've dropped out of the housing market."
    Read: Why cities are building more wooden skyscrapers
    "The tragedy is that the best architects worked for public housing authorities or nonprofit housing associations for a number of years, and now through privatization, they no longer can," he added.
    In "Building Community," Webb highlights 30 apartments, designed by internationally renowned firms like Gehry Architects, BIG and OMA, that truly defy convention.
    From a sustainable urban three house in Turin, Italy to an interlocking megastructure in Singapore, these apartments "suggest models for how you can provide decent housing for people of every income level, from the very poor to the very rich, and in between."
    A fresh twist for New York&#39;s skyline
    "They are beacons of sanity and imagination that show how much better we could live, if only architects were liberated to do their own thing," Webb says.
    "The basics of good design haven't changed: space, light, privacy, good sound insulation so you're not listening to your neighbors and traffic outside. These are the qualities that good architects can bring, but they can only do it if someone's going to commission them."
    Check out the gallery above for some of the world's most innovative apartment buildings.
    "Building Community: New Apartment Architecture" by Michael Webb, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.