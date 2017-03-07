These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings
Twisting tall towers of the globe – The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has released a comprehensive list of the world's twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world.
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Topping CTBUH's list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky.
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Shanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Located in Shanghai's burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015.
Lakhta Center, St Petersburg, Russia – Although not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH's list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia.
Lakhta Tower, St Petersburg, Russia – Designed by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018.
The Eleventh, New York, U.S. – 'The Eleventh' towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement. The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 feet tall when they are completed in 2019.
Ocean Heights, Dubai, UAE – A residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that's been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas.
Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAE – Completed in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It's the third tallest twisted tower in the world that's complete, according to CTBUH.
Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – A white ribbon wraps around Moscow's stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015.
Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – Inspired by the city's St Basil Cathedral and Russia's never completed Talin's Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject.
Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – The world's first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005.
Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – "The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought," says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini.
Absolute World Towers E & D, Ontario, Canada – Dubbed the 'Marilyn Monroe' towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects.
The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Claiming the crown for the world's tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor.
The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – However, the Burj Khalifa's 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai's skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper.
The Tower, Dubai, UAE – Although not yet officially named, 'The Tower' at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa.
The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak.
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – Taking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA).
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London's tallest skyscraper.
1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point.
International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox.
Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli.
