Trailblazing Brazilian mayor marries same-sex partner

Story highlights "It wasn't supposed to be a political act," Mayor Edgar de Souza says

He said he has received some hate male, but mostly messages of support

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) It was a 13-year courtship. But over the weekend, the mayor of the small Brazilian city of Lins finally tied the knot in front of 300 friends and family.

"It wasn't supposed to be a political act," Edgar de Souza said. "It was a ceremony for us. We waited long enough! But of course, it was also political."

That is because Souza was marrying his longtime male partner, Alexsandro Luciano Trindade.

"It's the first time in Brazil that a mayor has starred in his own same-sex marriage!" Souza said with a laugh. "We want to give visibility to gay marriage and encourage others to take advantage of their rights."

He said he has received some hate male, but mostly messages of support on social media.

Read More