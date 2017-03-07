Breaking News

'The Wound': LGBT film breaks taboos and ignites debate in South Africa

By Thomas Page, CNN

Updated 5:04 AM ET, Tue March 7, 2017

Nakhane Toure as Xolani with young Xhosa initiates in gay love story &quot;The Wound.&quot; &lt;em&gt;(To find out more about ulwaluko and other tribal traditions, scroll through the gallery.)&lt;/em&gt;
Nakhane Toure as Xolani with young Xhosa initiates in gay love story "The Wound." (To find out more about ulwaluko and other tribal traditions, scroll through the gallery.)
In Eastern Cape, South Africa, young Xhosa men take part in a coming of age initiation called&lt;em&gt; Ulwaluko&lt;/em&gt;. The youths, known as &lt;em&gt;abakhwetha&lt;/em&gt;, are first circumcised without anesthetic, and must live in the bush with minimal supplies. Wearing white clay on their faces, initiates will fend for themselves for up to two months, living in a structure built by the village&#39;s adult community specifically for&lt;em&gt; Ulwaluko&lt;/em&gt;. Upon their return they are no longer referred to as &quot;boy&quot; and receive a new blanket. The initiation has not been without its criticisms, due to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-19256839&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;complications and malpractice&lt;/a&gt; surrounding the circumcision process.
Xhosa, UlwalukoIn Eastern Cape, South Africa, young Xhosa men take part in a coming of age initiation called Ulwaluko. The youths, known as abakhwetha, are first circumcised without anesthetic, and must live in the bush with minimal supplies. Wearing white clay on their faces, initiates will fend for themselves for up to two months, living in a structure built by the village's adult community specifically for Ulwaluko. Upon their return they are no longer referred to as "boy" and receive a new blanket. The initiation has not been without its criticisms, due to complications and malpractice surrounding the circumcision process.
At the end of the rainy season near Lake Chad, northern Niger, Wodaabe people come together for &lt;em&gt;Cure Salee&lt;/em&gt;, the &quot;Festival of Nomads.&quot; At the center of celebrations is &lt;em&gt;Gerewol&lt;/em&gt;, a male beauty contest and courtship ritual. Young men -- traditionally herdsmen -- wear full makeup, jewelry and their finest clothes and stand in line to await inspection by female onlookers. White teeth and white eyes are highly prized, so participants will grin broadly and pull all manner of expressions in the hope of attracting attention. It&#39;s flirtation &lt;em&gt;en masse&lt;/em&gt;, in the hope of winning a night of passion with one of the judges.
Wodaabe, Gerewol At the end of the rainy season near Lake Chad, northern Niger, Wodaabe people come together for Cure Salee, the "Festival of Nomads." At the center of celebrations is Gerewol, a male beauty contest and courtship ritual. Young men -- traditionally herdsmen -- wear full makeup, jewelry and their finest clothes and stand in line to await inspection by female onlookers. White teeth and white eyes are highly prized, so participants will grin broadly and pull all manner of expressions in the hope of attracting attention. It's flirtation en masse, in the hope of winning a night of passion with one of the judges.
Circular lip plates called &lt;em&gt;dhebi a tugion&lt;/em&gt; are worn by some Mursi women near Jinka in Ethiopia&#39;s Omo Valley. They are one of the few tribes that continue the practice in East Africa, but archaeologists have discovered lip plates in the region stretching back 30,000 years, says anthropologist Dr Jerome Lewis of University College London. &quot;It&#39;s a body modification that people find beautiful,&quot; he says. &quot;It&#39;s also very striking and a distinctive way of marking your difference from other people around you.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The bottom lip is pierced with a wooden peg inserted, which is replaced with larger pegs thereafter. Once the hole is big enough the first of a succession of ornamental ceramic saucers are inserted, stretching it over a period of years -- one example from the neighboring Surma tribe measured &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2786125/Documentary-crew-stumbles-largest-lip-disk-world-whopping-60cm-wide.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;19.5cm wide&lt;/a&gt;.
Mursi, lip platesCircular lip plates called dhebi a tugion are worn by some Mursi women near Jinka in Ethiopia's Omo Valley. They are one of the few tribes that continue the practice in East Africa, but archaeologists have discovered lip plates in the region stretching back 30,000 years, says anthropologist Dr Jerome Lewis of University College London. "It's a body modification that people find beautiful," he says. "It's also very striking and a distinctive way of marking your difference from other people around you."

The bottom lip is pierced with a wooden peg inserted, which is replaced with larger pegs thereafter. Once the hole is big enough the first of a succession of ornamental ceramic saucers are inserted, stretching it over a period of years -- one example from the neighboring Surma tribe measured 19.5cm wide.
Women of the semi-nomadic &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/05/11/world/africa/himba-namibia-inside-africa/&quot;&gt;Himba tribe&lt;/a&gt; in northern Namibia are famous for their reddish hair and complexion. It&#39;s the result of &lt;em&gt;otjize&lt;/em&gt;, a paste of butter, fat and red ocher, applied daily to their hair and skin. It was once speculated that the &lt;em&gt;otjize&lt;/em&gt; served as a form of sun protection and to ward off insects, however the women say it&#39;s purely for aesthetic reasons -- which makes sense, given that Himba men don&#39;t take part in the practice.
Himba, otjizeWomen of the semi-nomadic Himba tribe in northern Namibia are famous for their reddish hair and complexion. It's the result of otjize, a paste of butter, fat and red ocher, applied daily to their hair and skin. It was once speculated that the otjize served as a form of sun protection and to ward off insects, however the women say it's purely for aesthetic reasons -- which makes sense, given that Himba men don't take part in the practice.
Herdsmen become hurdlers in the Omo Valley, Ethiopia. Young men of the Hamar tribe, one of many in the valley, prove their manhood by jumping on prize bulls and then running across their backs -- all while naked. The purpose? It&#39;s a coming of age ceremony, and only when the participant has traversed the bull run four times will he be allowed to marry. Slip and you risk a hard fall: &quot;Because it&#39;s a manhood initiation ritual, [failure] is likely to affect the perception of someone&#39;s manhood and that of course can have all sorts of dire consequence,&quot; adds Dr Lewis.
Hamar, bull jumpingHerdsmen become hurdlers in the Omo Valley, Ethiopia. Young men of the Hamar tribe, one of many in the valley, prove their manhood by jumping on prize bulls and then running across their backs -- all while naked. The purpose? It's a coming of age ceremony, and only when the participant has traversed the bull run four times will he be allowed to marry. Slip and you risk a hard fall: "Because it's a manhood initiation ritual, [failure] is likely to affect the perception of someone's manhood and that of course can have all sorts of dire consequence," adds Dr Lewis.
Women of the Chewa tribe may not be quite on equal footing as men, but they do hold the key to one thing: inheritance. Descent and succession for the Bantu-speaking tribe, spread across Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, is matrilineal, with property and land inherited from their mothers. &quot;Although inheritance passes down the female line, which definitely gives women more power in society, it&#39;s still male-dominated and patriarchal in the sense that men are still at the apex of power,&quot; explains Lewis. &quot;People have an assumption that matrilineal societies are somehow favorable to women -- and they are certainly more favorable than some of the extreme patrilineal societies -- but they&#39;re not societies that give women equal power.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;One thing Chewa women are shut out of is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/05/06/africa/gallery/infiltrated-african-nyau-cult/&quot;&gt;Nyau brotherhood&lt;/a&gt; (pictured), a secretive society who can channel spirits and performs a ritual dance called &lt;em&gt;Gule Wamkulu&lt;/em&gt; around harvest and at weddings and funeral.
Chewa, matriarchyWomen of the Chewa tribe may not be quite on equal footing as men, but they do hold the key to one thing: inheritance. Descent and succession for the Bantu-speaking tribe, spread across Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, is matrilineal, with property and land inherited from their mothers. "Although inheritance passes down the female line, which definitely gives women more power in society, it's still male-dominated and patriarchal in the sense that men are still at the apex of power," explains Lewis. "People have an assumption that matrilineal societies are somehow favorable to women -- and they are certainly more favorable than some of the extreme patrilineal societies -- but they're not societies that give women equal power."

One thing Chewa women are shut out of is the Nyau brotherhood (pictured), a secretive society who can channel spirits and performs a ritual dance called Gule Wamkulu around harvest and at weddings and funeral.
Spittle is an essential part of life for the Maasai of East Africa, as it acts as a blessing. &quot;People have different views about where the power and essence of somebody resides,&quot; explains Lewis. For some, &quot;spit represents an essence of you as a person.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To spit is &quot;a way of blessing people by giving something of yourself; your own power to someone else.&quot; It starts at an early age, when newborn babies are spat on to wish them a good life. &quot;If you leave a place, elders will come and spit on your head in order to bless your departure, and that whatever you do you&#39;re safe and kept well,&quot; adds Lewis.
Maasai, spittingSpittle is an essential part of life for the Maasai of East Africa, as it acts as a blessing. "People have different views about where the power and essence of somebody resides," explains Lewis. For some, "spit represents an essence of you as a person."

To spit is "a way of blessing people by giving something of yourself; your own power to someone else." It starts at an early age, when newborn babies are spat on to wish them a good life. "If you leave a place, elders will come and spit on your head in order to bless your departure, and that whatever you do you're safe and kept well," adds Lewis.
The San of South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Namibia are, according to some researchers, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/24/travel/basarwa-botswana-culture-crisis/&quot;&gt;the world&#39;s oldest people&lt;/a&gt;. Their hunter-gatherer culture stretches back tens of thousands of years, and integral to it is the trance dance, also known as the healing dance. Historically an all-night affair, the practice brings the whole community together, led by healers and elders dancing around a fire, chanting and breathing deeply until they induce a trance state. It offers the chance to commune with ancestral spirits of the departed and for healers, cure sickness within other dancers. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Lewis says that this tradition is under threat: &quot;In some places in southern Africa the San now perform their traditional culture exclusively for tourists, because they&#39;ve been forced out of all their territories as hunter-gatherers by conservationist organizations. This means that by extension... these performances are not the original initiations but a facsimile of them.&quot;
San, healing danceThe San of South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Namibia are, according to some researchers, the world's oldest people. Their hunter-gatherer culture stretches back tens of thousands of years, and integral to it is the trance dance, also known as the healing dance. Historically an all-night affair, the practice brings the whole community together, led by healers and elders dancing around a fire, chanting and breathing deeply until they induce a trance state. It offers the chance to commune with ancestral spirits of the departed and for healers, cure sickness within other dancers.

Lewis says that this tradition is under threat: "In some places in southern Africa the San now perform their traditional culture exclusively for tourists, because they've been forced out of all their territories as hunter-gatherers by conservationist organizations. This means that by extension... these performances are not the original initiations but a facsimile of them."
A feature of marital affairs for many Bantu-speaking tribes in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Swaziland, &lt;em&gt;lobola&lt;/em&gt; is practiced by, among others, Zulus (pictured). &lt;em&gt;Lobola&lt;/em&gt; is also referred to as &quot;bridalwealth&quot;, with the prospective groom&#39;s family negotiating with the bride&#39;s for her hand in marriage. The dowry comes in many forms, including money, but some choose cattle. There were &lt;a href=&quot;http://articles.latimes.com/1998/jul/19/news/mn-5280&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reports in 1998&lt;/a&gt; that Nelson Mandela (of Thembu lineage) paid the marital &lt;em&gt;lobola&lt;/em&gt; of 60 cows to the family of new wife Graca Machel.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;It&#39;s the cause of much conflict,&quot; says Lewis, &quot;because in order for a man to get married he must provide often quite a substantial head of cattle, and so he&#39;s in indentured labor to his father until the herd he&#39;s caring for is big enough.&quot; In societies that are cattle based, men tend to marry in their mid-forties, he adds, explaining that &quot;there&#39;s always a backlog of women who are available but unable to marry&quot; because men of a similar age have not yet raised the required bridalwealth.
Bantu-speaking tribes, lobolaA feature of marital affairs for many Bantu-speaking tribes in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Swaziland, lobola is practiced by, among others, Zulus (pictured). Lobola is also referred to as "bridalwealth", with the prospective groom's family negotiating with the bride's for her hand in marriage. The dowry comes in many forms, including money, but some choose cattle. There were reports in 1998 that Nelson Mandela (of Thembu lineage) paid the marital lobola of 60 cows to the family of new wife Graca Machel.

"It's the cause of much conflict," says Lewis, "because in order for a man to get married he must provide often quite a substantial head of cattle, and so he's in indentured labor to his father until the herd he's caring for is big enough." In societies that are cattle based, men tend to marry in their mid-forties, he adds, explaining that "there's always a backlog of women who are available but unable to marry" because men of a similar age have not yet raised the required bridalwealth.
Tuaregs are the only tribal communities in which &lt;a href=&quot;http://travel.cnn.com/surviving-sahara-468896/&quot;&gt;men wear veils instead of women&lt;/a&gt;. The tangelmust, a wrapped headdress up to eight meters in length, is ubiquitous among the &quot;blue men of the desert.&quot; The name does not allude to the muslin headdress, dyed with indigo, but rather because the dye gradually leeches out into the skin of the wearer. Tuaregs use the tangelmust for practical reasons: it protects from the sun and sand, but men will still wear them at night, and even during meals. Men cover their faces with the tangelmust in front of strangers and women, while women are free to show their face.
Tuareg, tangelmustTuaregs are the only tribal communities in which men wear veils instead of women. The tangelmust, a wrapped headdress up to eight meters in length, is ubiquitous among the "blue men of the desert." The name does not allude to the muslin headdress, dyed with indigo, but rather because the dye gradually leeches out into the skin of the wearer. Tuaregs use the tangelmust for practical reasons: it protects from the sun and sand, but men will still wear them at night, and even during meals. Men cover their faces with the tangelmust in front of strangers and women, while women are free to show their face.
Every June or July in the Omo Valley, Ethiopia, the &lt;em&gt;Ka&#39;el&lt;/em&gt; -- the Bodi lunar new year -- takes place. With it comes an extraordinary show of pageantry. In the months before the event men live in isolation and drink to excess &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/10/02/africa/milk-big-business-africa/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a mixture of cow milk and cow blood&lt;/a&gt; for months in order to become vastly bloated and overweight. Each clan will then present an unmarried male to compete for the title of fattest man -- and with the glory, the greater chance of finding a wife. With stomachs swollen, balance and fatigue can be an issue, but once the event is over, contestants return to their normal size in a matter of weeks.
Bodi, Ka'el obesity pageant Every June or July in the Omo Valley, Ethiopia, the Ka'el -- the Bodi lunar new year -- takes place. With it comes an extraordinary show of pageantry. In the months before the event men live in isolation and drink to excess a mixture of cow milk and cow blood for months in order to become vastly bloated and overweight. Each clan will then present an unmarried male to compete for the title of fattest man -- and with the glory, the greater chance of finding a wife. With stomachs swollen, balance and fatigue can be an issue, but once the event is over, contestants return to their normal size in a matter of weeks.
&quot;It&#39;s important to remember that tradition doesn&#39;t mean &#39;the same&#39;,&quot; says Lewis, &quot;cultures will adapt and add elements all the time.&quot; A perfect example of this is the Dassanech tribe, another group found in Ethiopia&#39;s Omo Valley on the border with Kenya. Rubbish of all manner, but particularly bottle tops, have begun to be recycled by Dassanech women, who weave the metal caps into vibrant jangly headdresses. Other women have adapted &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/license/160544844&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;broken watches and trinkets&lt;/a&gt; for similar purposes -- and a sure fire way of getting yourself noticed.
Dassanech, recycled jewelry"It's important to remember that tradition doesn't mean 'the same'," says Lewis, "cultures will adapt and add elements all the time." A perfect example of this is the Dassanech tribe, another group found in Ethiopia's Omo Valley on the border with Kenya. Rubbish of all manner, but particularly bottle tops, have begun to be recycled by Dassanech women, who weave the metal caps into vibrant jangly headdresses. Other women have adapted broken watches and trinkets for similar purposes -- and a sure fire way of getting yourself noticed.
(CNN)"An uncircumcised Xhosa man is a contradiction of in terms, for he is not considered a man at all, but a boy."

The words of late South African president Nelson Mandela in "Long Walk to Freedom" preface the reverence and gravity placed upon "ulwaluko," the initiation male Xhosa youths must face on their road to manhood.
Twice a year thousands of initiates will venture into the Eastern Cape bush, led by caregivers entrusted with guiding these boys. Central to "ulwaluko" is circumcision, performed by a traditional surgeon and without anesthetic. Initiates must show no fear and shed no tear during what Mandela called "a trial of bravery and stoicism."
After that, weeks are spent away from civilization in a male-dominated camp, healing and growing into the role of a man before returning to society with respect and the expectation to take property and a wife.
    Mandela's account was taboo-breaking when first published in 1994 -- but when you're the father of a nation, perhaps one is granted a free pass for disclosing cultural secrets.
    South Africa's Xhosa community has been less generous to upcoming film "The Wound" ("Inexba"), a critically lauded but publicly divisive feature by director John Trengove.
    Telling the love story of two gay Xhosa men and set against "ulwaluko," the film has proved controversial, facing calls for a boycott as its star Nakhane Toure receives homophobic abuse. The furore threatens to cloud a gripping study of inter-generational attitudes towards homosexuality, illuminating a corner of the LGBT community, stifled, if not silenced, by the precedents of its cultural traditions.
    The film has drawn comparisons to "Moonlight" (2016), recent Oscar winner and a movie which called black masculinity into question. So can "The Wound" do the same for one of southern Africa's most entrenched acts of heteronormativity?
    After screenings at the Sundance Film Festival and the Berlinale earlier this year, all eyes are on "The Wound's" domestic release. CNN spoke to Trengove and Toure about their journey bringing a boundary-pushing film to life.

    A story waiting to be told

    Speaking after the Berlinale, Trengove had just received a second round of positive reviews for his debut film. At home social media was abuzz, but the chatter was far more mixed.
    Based almost entirely in and around an initiates' camp, "The Wound" depicts a circumcision ceremony and audiences are privy to the day-to-day life of these would-be men. Shot in collaboration with a first language isiXhosa cast, all but one of whom had been through "ulwaluko," the director had been at pains to tread delicately, and chose to omit much of the rite. But for some AmaXhosa, a secret rite should remain exactly that.
    "The film has already come under a lot of fire for simply existing," Trengove says.
    "They don't know what it's about, or who made it, they're just really mad that it exists," adds Toure, the film's lead. The main contention, its star believes, could be the queer narrative set against this backdrop.
    "People were mad that a specific passage was being mentioned," says Toure, who is openly gay. "But underneath it was the whole idea that the queerness made it even more perverse. It exacerbated how disgusting it was to them in their eyes."
    The male cast of &quot;The Wound&quot; were all first-language isiXhosa, and all but one had participated in &quot;ulwaluko.&quot;
    The male cast of "The Wound" were all first-language isiXhosa, and all but one had participated in "ulwaluko."
    Toure plays Xolani, a closeted warehouse worker charged with caring for young initiates. He returns time and again to perform the task, not out of a sense of duty but to reunite with Vija (Bongile Mantsai), a family man and alpha male supressing his own homosexuality. Their biannual affair is interrupted by Kwanda (Niza Jay Ncoyini), a precocious gay initiate from the city, frustrated by the two's repressed attitude towards their sexuality.
    Tradition, class and toxic masculinity clash in the pressure cooker of the camp, and tensions simmer before rising to an inevitable boil.
    Vija (Mantsai, left) and Xolani (Toure, right) clash in &quot;The Wound.&quot;
    Vija (Mantsai, left) and Xolani (Toure, right) clash in "The Wound."
    Trengove and his co-writers Thando Mgqolozana and Mlusi Bengu wanted to explore, in the director's words, the notion "that the initiation is quite widely regarded as, not quite a cure, but an end for homosexuality.
    "It's behavior that's tolerated at an adolescent level, but once you pass through the initiation you're expected (...) to leave those sort of 'childish proclivities' behind."
    "We discovered in talking to a lot of gay men who'd been through the initiation that it poses a huge crisis... because you're either going to essentially live in the closet or you're going to have to live away, to live another kind of life elsewhere."
    A 2016 paper by Anathi Ntozini and Hlonelwa Ngqangweni details similar findings, as well as the belief that gay Xhosa men "may be viewed as compromising the sacredness of the practice."
    Toure himself recalls stories of other gay initiates called "perverse, mad, demented (and/or) insane." But elsewhere, Ntozini and Ngqangweni reference an initiate receiving visitation from his boyfriend, while retaining the respect of his peers.
    It's impossible to generalize, says "The Wound's" star.
    "The more interviews (I did), I thought it would become easier to answer the question (of Xhosa culture's attitude to homosexuality), but the more I answer the question the more nuance I see in it."
    "There's nothing I'm more proud of than being Xhosa," he says. "Sometimes I feel like there's a demonization of the culture. On the other hand, the culture is very patriarchal."
    A social media campaign against the film has seen Toure the recipient of "incredibly homophobic and violent" hate mail, he says. But, the actor and director both add, there's plenty of people supporting the film's desire to provoke a debate.
    "Society has been groaning to have the conversation brought up by #TheWound," wrote one online commentator. "It was a matter of time."
    Young initiate Kwanda (Ncoyini, left) &quot;represents something extremely positive and for me,&quot; says Trengove. &quot;There&#39;s a new generation of queer kids in South Africa that is exactly that: defiant, outspoken (and) spirited.&quot;
    Young initiate Kwanda (Ncoyini, left) "represents something extremely positive and for me," says Trengove. "There's a new generation of queer kids in South Africa that is exactly that: defiant, outspoken (and) spirited."
    "I felt like this wasn't a story that had been heard before," says Toure. "You always hear the word duty, but I felt it was important of me to be part of something that did that."
    As the film industry aspires to greater diversity, it's becoming clear the issue is not only skin deep.
    LGBT cinema is moving away from the margins, the director argues. Trengove cites "Stranger By The Lake" (2014) as a recent example of mainstream success, which was followed by "Carol" (2015) and "Moonlight" -- another film charting the path of a young gay black man to adulthood. "Call Me By Your Name" (2017), as well as "The Wound," look to continue the trend this year.
    "I think (LGBT cinema) is becoming normalized, becoming more a part of the fabric of everyday movies," Trengove argues. "(It) is a real breakthrough, in that there seem more audiences interested in these kinds of narratives."
    Masculinity as we see it on screen is diversifying, and "The Wound" is playing a part in that. It might appear confrontational to some, liberating to others, but cinema is catching up with reality.
    "There's no homogenous idea of what masculinity is," says Toure. "There never was, and there never will be."
    "The Wound" will be released later this year.