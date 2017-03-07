UN chief: World is neglecting risk of famine in Somalia

Story highlights UN Secretary-General in Mogadishu

Over 6 million in need of humanitarian aid

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the plight of the Somali people has been "neglected" amid an impending famine.

Guterres, who is in the capital Mogadishu on his first field mission since taking up his position, said that Somalia's crisis risks being overlooked by the world.

"People are so obsessed with spectacular crises like the war in Syria, that these chronic situations tend to be neglected," Guterres said.

People travel long distances to reach this river near Dhudo, in northern Somalia, because it still has water.

The UN has launched an appeal for $825 million for the first half of the year in order to conduct a pre-famine program.

