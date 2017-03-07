Story highlights Some Nigerians recently have been denied access to the US, official says

Nonessential travel recommended until there's "clarity on the new immigration policy"

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria has advised against non-essential travel to the United States after some citizens had their visas canceled and were denied entry.

In one case, a doctor was refused entry at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The physician, who was due to attend a wedding, was left traumatized, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a senior special assistant to Nigeria's President on foreign affairs and diaspora.

She told CNN: "Four Nigerians have been sent back in the past two weeks so we are advising that those without any urgent need to travel should consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy."

Dabiri- Erewa added that "no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities."

"Then there was the case of the engineer who was asked to prove he was an IT expert, " Dabiri-Erewa said, referring to software engineer Celestine Omin , 28, who was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. He was on a work trip from Lagos to his employer, startup Andela

