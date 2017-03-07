Story highlights Nigerians are talking about sexual consent online following an incident on TV's "Big Brother"

A housemate was expelled after appearing to molest another contestant while she slept

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The Nigerian version of "Big Brother," the reality TV show known for featuring the worst excesses of human behavior, has sparked a conversation about sexual consent in this African country.

Nigerians have taken to social media to discuss the issue after a contestant, Ekemini Ekerette, (also known as Kemen) was booted off the show recently for appearing to molest another housemate as she slept.

Biggie makes it very clear he takes safety very seriously & Kemen has had a disciplinary hearing. He must leave immediately! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/ZXDVBRNcFm — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) March 5, 2017

The latest incident has led to soul-searching and recriminations in a country where studies show that rapes go largely unreported and victim blaming is common.

Influential political blogger Japheth Omojuwa recorded a video in which he said many people in Nigeria are "genuinely ignorant" about sexual consent. He said this is an opportunity for "Big Brother Naija," as the show is called here, to use their platform to address "one of the biggest social issues in Nigeria -- rape."

Let us not miss the point, as usual #BBNaija Kemen x TBoss. pic.twitter.com/0gHXSpCa5n — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 6, 2017

The Lagos Mirabel Center, which provides support for victims of rape, says they have handled more than 2,252 rape cases since July 2014.