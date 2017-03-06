Story highlights International Rescue Committee: Ban "heartlessly targets" most vulnerable

Amnesty International USA says geography-based limits will do nothing to make US safer

(CNN) International humanitarian groups have slammed US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, which targets six Muslim-majority nations, for sharing many of the same flaws as its predecessor.

Similar to the January order, travel ban 2.0 again prevents citizens from Syria, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the United States for at least 90 days. In this iteration, Iraq is not on the list of barred countries.

The new order, which the Trump administration says is needed to protect the United States from foreign terrorists entering the country, will also suspend the admission of refugees for 120 days and urges US officials to improve vetting procedures for a resettlement program already regarded to be rigorous

Aid groups, including the International Rescue Committee, or IRC, and Amnesty International USA, quickly condemned the new directive, arguing the ban still does not make the United States any safer.

David Miliband, IRC president and CEO, said in a statement that the revised executive order on immigration "heartlessly targets the most vetted and most vulnerable population to enter the United States." He added that the new executive order could affect 60,000 people already screened for resettlement in America.

Read More