Pennsylvania Democrats will not pay ransom

Hackers demanded payment in return for an access key

(CNN) Pennsylvania Democrats will not be paying a ransom to unidentified cyberattackers, the state senate's top Democrat Jay Costa told reporters Monday.

The computers of the Pennsylvania State Senate Democratic Caucus remained locked after a Friday morning ransomware attack encrypted the lawmakers' server, and hackers demanded a payment in return for an access key.

"Right now, we have no intention of dealing with the demand," Costa said in a conference call with reporters. "At this point we're not planning on paying any ransom."

Investigators currently have no reason to believe that any of the documents or emails on the caucus server had been stolen by attackers, said Costa.

"As we know it right now, there's been no compromise of our data," he said, "They're blocking our access to our data."

