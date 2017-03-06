Story highlights Parties submit new settlement in surveillance case

Expand role of civilian representative for oversight

(CNN) The New York City Police Department on Monday agreed to terms of a revised settlement surrounding its surveillance of Muslims, court papers show.

The terms of the settlement, which need formal approval from a federal judge, expands the role of a civilian representative who will serve as a check against unwarranted targeted surveillance, according to documents.

An original agreement was rejected last October by US District Judge Charles Haight, according to the New York Civil Liberties Union.

The new agreement gives the representative the power to report to court any time they think the NYPD has potentially violated the Handschu agreement, or Handschu guidelines, which protect against unjust surveillance of political and religious activity.

It also requires that the mayor obtain approval from a federal court before getting rid of the representative's position altogether, whereas the previous settlement abolished the position after five years, according to the New York Civil Liberties Union.

