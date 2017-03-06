With Chicago, it's all murder, murder, murder ... but why?

Story highlights Chicago's murder rate of 17.5 per 100,000 residents doesn't crack nation's top 10

St. Louis tops list of cities with highest murder rates, highest violent crime

(CNN) Chicago. Murder.

Murder. Chicago.

A gorgeous, historic lakeside city known for its world-class attractions, cultural influence and brilliant exports -- from deep-dish pizza and the world champion Cubbies to Chance the Rapper and Barack Obama -- Chicago should be known for other things.

Too often, that's not the case. Yet while Chicago's violence is real and, at times, startling, there are many cities with more disturbing body counts.

Over and over, we hear it. It's a premise of Ice Cube's "Barbershop: The Next Cut" and Spike Lee's "Chiraq." Hometown son Kanye West, one of many Chi-town rappers to lament the city's violence, has rhymed, "I'm from the murder capital where they murder for capital."