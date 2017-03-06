Story highlights Mosques in Alabama also were threatened

Four mosques burned so far this year

(CNN) Four Atlanta-area mosques have received death threats in recent weeks, leading a rights organization to urge heightened security.

"Mosque leaders should do all they can to protect their houses of worship by working with local law enforcement authorities, installing security cameras and employing security officers during the daily prayers," said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, executive director of the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Two mosques in Alabama received identical emails two weeks ago, CAIR says. The Washington-based Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization says the threats are part of a mass mailing to mosques nationwide.

'Death is waiting,' letter says

Read More