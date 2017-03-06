Photos: World's best ski lifts Titlis Rotair, Engleberg, Switzerland -- Some ski lifts offer much more than a fast ride to the top of the mountain. The Titlis Rotair makes a complete 360-degree spin as it climbs above the town of Engleberg. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Aiguille du Midi, Chamonix, France -- To reach the famous Vallee Blanche glacier, skiers walk through an ice tunnel and rope up to scramble down a knife-edge before descending 20 kilometers to Chamonix.

Lone Peak tram, Big Sky, Montana -- This 15-passenger aerial tramway climbs 433 meters up a sheer rock face to land skiers and boarders on the summit of Lone Mountain.

Jungfrau railway, Kleine Scheidegg, Switzerland -- Built in 1912, the Jungrau terminates at the Sphinx Observatory, where alpinists can venture in the high-altitude heart of the Bernese Oberland.

Jungfrau railway -- For most of its 9.3 kilometer journey, the railway runs through the Jungfrau tunnel, up through the Eiger and the Monch mountains

Jackson Hole tram, Wyoming -- Nicknamed "Big Red," this skiing institution scoops up 100 people from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and plonks them on top of Rendevous Peak at 3,190 meters in nine minutes.

Skyway Monte Bianco, Courmayeur, Italy --This $116 million lift, opened in June 2015, soars through imposing scenery on the south side of Mont Blanc.

Lessieres Express chairlift, Val d'Isere, France -- This stomach-flipping lift crests the sharp ridge between Solaise and Le Fornet and then plunges down the other side.

Valluga, St. Anton, Austria -- Only groups accompanied by a mountain guide can access this five-person sardine can. The reward for investing in professional know-how is to access some of the Alps' best off-piste.

Peak 2 Peak, Whistler-Blackcomb, Canada -- A record-breaker, this lift connecting two ski areas separated by a ravine boasts the longest unsupported span at 3.024 kilometers.