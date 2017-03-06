Story highlights USWNT players must stand for anthem

Megan Rapinoe previously knelt before USWNT games

Punishment for non-compliance still unclear

(CNN) Will Megan Rapinoe continue her protest by kneeling during the national anthem the next time she suits up for the U.S. Women's National Team?

She could now face discipline if she does.

The U.S. Soccer Federation has confirmed to CNN it will require its players to stand for the national anthem at events where the federation is represented. On Saturday, Fox Sports' Stuart Holden tweeted the new policy -- which was passed by the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors on February 9 -- saying, "New Policy added to @ussoccer bylaws: Players 'shall stand respectfully during playing of national anthem @ which federation is represented.'"

What might happen if a player turned his or her back against the flag, refused to stand or made a derogatory gesture? At this time, it's still not clear what type of punishment would ensue.

U.S. Soccer Director of Communications Neil Buethe told CNN: "Any action that would be taken if a player did not follow the policy would be determined at that time."