(CNN) South Africa's Blitzboks hit the jackpot in rugby sevens party capital Las Vegas as they secured a fourth victory in five HSBC Sevens World Series events.

The men in green are the side to beat in this year's series and Sunday's triumph means they now command a 24-point lead atop the overall standings, adding to wins in Wellington, Sydney and Dubai.

"We're happy with how it's been going the last few tournaments and the guys are believing in a system and working for each other," said head coach Neil Powell.

After conceding an early try against Fiji in Sunday's closely fought final, Powell's side rallied to win 19-12 with tries from player of the tournament Rosco Specman, Cecil Afrika and Chris Dry.

"They are showing a lot of pride in the jersey and the fact that they can play for their country," Powell added. "They showed a lot of composure in the final and managed to take back control in the second half."