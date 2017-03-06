Breaking News

The Blitzboks celebrate victory in Vegas, where organizers have come to expect big crowds and raucous parties.
The ever-increasing popularity of the Las Vegas Sevens tournament is helping rugby to become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.
The 2016 event attracted record crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium for the sixth consecutive year. This fan dressed as Donald Trump -- now US President -- who was then starting his campaign to win the Republican candidacy.
Vegas inspires a party atmosphere, and more than 80,000 people attended across the three days last year -- an increase of 5,000 on the previous best total.
The Saturday of 2016&#39;s tournament brought in 35,716 people such as these fans dressed as Elvis Presley.
&quot;Since the tournament first came to Las Vegas in February 2010, attendance numbers have increased by 100%,&quot; Jonathan First, president of event organizer United World Sports, &lt;a href=&quot;http://lasvegas.informermg.com/2016/03/07/2016-usa-sevens-international-rugby-tournament-sets-record-breaking-attendance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said last year. &lt;/a&gt;
In common with rugby&#39;s US sports rivals, cheerleaders play a big part in the entertainment schedule -- which over the years has included Cirque Du Soleil and fighter jets. Here members of the USA Sevens Sweethearts perform during the 2015 tournament.
The 2016 tournament was broadcast on NBC and its Sports Network. It reportedly reached national and international audiences in over 400 million homes and 147 countries. Here a Samoan rugby fan supports his team on day two in Vegas last year.
A security guard chases a costumed fan after she ran on the pitch during the 2015 Cup Final match between Fiji and New Zealand.
It required two guards to finally bring the woman to the ground.
Security was busy that day, as this fan also invaded the pitch before Fiji beat New Zealand. It was the All Blacks&#39; fourth successive defeat in Vegas finals.
This fan also took center stage during a 2014 match between the US and Spain.
Players get close to the crowds in Vegas -- here members of the Canadian team pose with fans following a 2014 match against Samoa.
US speedster Carlin Isles is popular with the home supporters. Here he wears a cheese hat at the request of a fan taking his photo after a 2014 game.
Fiji will go into the March 3-5 2017 tournament as both rugby sevens&#39; first men&#39;s Olympic champion, and the titleholder in Vegas.
Pio Tuwai scores a try in Fiji&#39;s semifinal win over the US in 2016. His team went on to beat Australia in the final.
That semifinal outing matched the US Eagles' best performance at the tournament, which was first held in Los Angeles in 2004.
That semifinal outing matched the US Eagles' best performance at the tournament, which was first held in Los Angeles in 2004.
WATCH: Vegas' bright lights and natural beauty
WATCH: Vegas' bright lights and natural beauty
Story highlights

  • Blitzboks beat Fiji 19-12 in Vegas final
  • Fourth victory in five tournaments
  • Hold 24-point series lead

(CNN)South Africa's Blitzboks hit the jackpot in rugby sevens party capital Las Vegas as they secured a fourth victory in five HSBC Sevens World Series events.

The men in green are the side to beat in this year's series and Sunday's triumph means they now command a 24-point lead atop the overall standings, adding to wins in Wellington, Sydney and Dubai.
"We're happy with how it's been going the last few tournaments and the guys are believing in a system and working for each other," said head coach Neil Powell.
    After conceding an early try against Fiji in Sunday's closely fought final, Powell's side rallied to win 19-12 with tries from player of the tournament Rosco Specman, Cecil Afrika and Chris Dry.
    "They are showing a lot of pride in the jersey and the fact that they can play for their country," Powell added. "They showed a lot of composure in the final and managed to take back control in the second half."
    'Lucky number 11'

    Specman, who scored five tries and made as many clean breaks in Vegas, said he felt he had big shoes to fill as the replacement for Seabelo Senatla. The legendary speedster recently switched to 15-aside rugby after setting the series alight as the top try scorer.
    "I think maybe it's lucky number 11," said Specman. "I am wearing the shirt from Seabelo, maybe it is giving me that little bit of extra speed!"
    Specman takes on the US defense in the semifinal.
    If the 27-year-old was gifted with an extra yard of pace then it was certainly put to use in the final as he showed a clean pair of heels to tear away from the Fijian defense and score his side's third try.
    Yet the Vegas event was by no means a walk in the park for the Blitzboks. The path to the final involved narrow victories over home favorites USA (20-17) -- who eventually finished third -- in the semifinals, and Australia (17-14) in the quarters.
    With 107 points at the midpoint of the World Series, the Blitzboks are on course to win their first ever championship title.
    Reaching the final means Fiji leapfrogs England into second place, but the Olympic champion -- yet to win a tournament this season -- still has a way to go before bridging the healthy gap held by South Africa.
    In the women's series, New Zealand emerged convincing winners in the final, beating Australia 28-5. Recording a second victory in three tournaments, the Black Ferns increase their slim lead over rivals Australia to six points.
    The men's series resumes in Vancouver next weekend, while the women's sides will next be seen in action when the series visits Kitakyushu, Japan, in April.