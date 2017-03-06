What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (No. 21) competes for a rebound with Illinois State's DJ Clayton during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference on Sunday, March 5. Wichita State won 71-51 to claim the conference's automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Sprinters cross the finish line of a 60-meter race at the European Indoor Championships on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Genoa midfielder Olivier Ntcham does a flip after scoring a goal against Empoli during an Italian league match on Sunday, March 5. Genoa won 2-0.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Justine Munro walks on stage during the Arnold Sports Festival, a bodybuilding event in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 4. She finished sixth in the Bikini International competition.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
A freestyle skier trains for the moguls at the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Monday, March 6.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Italian long jumper Filippo Randazzo lands in the pit Friday, March 3, at the European Indoor Championships.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
A goalkeeper reaches for the ball as Sporting Lisbon defender Sebastian Coates heads it during a match in Portugal on Sunday, March 5.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Yulia Timoshinina and Viktor Minibaev, synchronized divers from Russia, compete during the Diving World Series event in Beijing on Sunday, March 5. They finished second in the 10-meter platform.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
West Virginia guard Tynice Martin shouts after a Big 12 Tournament win against Texas on Sunday, March 5. Martin had 29 points in the semifinal.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Competitors take part in the annual Wife Carrying Race in Dorking, England, on Sunday, March 5.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
A driver competes in a dune buggy race in Qatar's Sealine Desert on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Israel's Cody Decker fouls off a pitch during the World Baseball Classic, which started Monday, March 6, in Seoul, South Korea. Israel upset the host nation 2-1 in extra innings.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Texas A&M guard J.C. Hampton runs into the scorers' table during a home game against Kentucky on Saturday, March 4.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Columbus' Boone Jenner checks Montreal's Alexei Emelin during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 28.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Philadelphia's Jahlil Okafor, top, competes against New York's Kyle O'Quinn during an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Sheffield's Geoff Walker goes airborne during the Challenge Cup final against Cardiff on Sunday, March 5. Cardiff won 3-2 on home ice. It was the second time in three seasons that the Devils won the Challenge Cup, a tournament for pro teams in the United Kingdom.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Skaters start a downhill ice-cross race in Ottawa on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Ulster's Andrew Trimble, left, jumps near Benetton Treviso's Tito Tebaldi during a Pro12 rugby match in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen greets 6-year-old Zavier Green before an NHL hockey game on Thursday, March 2.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Oregon State's Breanna Brown, right, vies for a loose ball with UCLA's Kennedy Burke, left, and Kelli Hayes during a Pac-12 Tournament game on Saturday, March 4.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Course marshals carry umbrellas at an LPGA event in Singapore on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
German pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe competes at the European Indoor Championships on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Cross-country skiers climb a hill during a World Championship race in Lahti, Finland, on Saturday, March 4.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Keith Thurman punches Danny Garcia during their welterweight title fight in New York on Saturday, March 4. Thurman won by split decision.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates with the checkered flag Saturday, March 4, after winning the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Phoenix's Marquese Chriss slams the ball during an NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City on Friday, March 3.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
A shelter dog trained as a tennis-ball retriever shows off his skills in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, March 4. Shelter dogs performed before a semifinal match at the Brazil Open.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
India's Lokesh Rahul watches Australia's Peter Handscomb drop a catch during a cricket match in Bangalore, India, on Saturday, March 4.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Washington State guard Ike Iroegbu is hit in the face by UCLA's Ike Anigbogu during a Pac-12 basketball game on Saturday, March 4.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Fans of the Portland Timbers unveil a tifo of famous painter Bob Ross before the MLS season opener on Friday, March 3. The theme was "Happy Little Trees" -- Ross' catchphrase and a play on the soccer team's name.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Jeff Dahl rides a horse to pull his son, Greg, during a skijoring competition in Leadville, Colorado, on Saturday, March 4. In skijoring, a skier navigates jumps and slalom gates while grabbing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos