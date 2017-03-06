What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Wichita State&#39;s Darral Willis Jr. (No. 21) competes for a rebound with Illinois State&#39;s DJ Clayton during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference on Sunday, March 5. Wichita State won 71-51 to claim the conference&#39;s automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (No. 21) competes for a rebound with Illinois State's DJ Clayton during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference on Sunday, March 5. Wichita State won 71-51 to claim the conference's automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Sprinters cross the finish line of a 60-meter race at the European Indoor Championships on Friday, March 3.
Sprinters cross the finish line of a 60-meter race at the European Indoor Championships on Friday, March 3.
Genoa midfielder Olivier Ntcham does a flip after scoring a goal against Empoli during an Italian league match on Sunday, March 5. Genoa won 2-0.
Genoa midfielder Olivier Ntcham does a flip after scoring a goal against Empoli during an Italian league match on Sunday, March 5. Genoa won 2-0.
Justine Munro walks on stage during the Arnold Sports Festival, a bodybuilding event in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 4. She finished sixth in the Bikini International competition.
Justine Munro walks on stage during the Arnold Sports Festival, a bodybuilding event in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 4. She finished sixth in the Bikini International competition.
A freestyle skier trains for the moguls at the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Monday, March 6.
A freestyle skier trains for the moguls at the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Monday, March 6.
Italian long jumper Filippo Randazzo lands in the pit Friday, March 3, at the European Indoor Championships.
Italian long jumper Filippo Randazzo lands in the pit Friday, March 3, at the European Indoor Championships.
A goalkeeper reaches for the ball as Sporting Lisbon defender Sebastian Coates heads it during a match in Portugal on Sunday, March 5.
A goalkeeper reaches for the ball as Sporting Lisbon defender Sebastian Coates heads it during a match in Portugal on Sunday, March 5.
People tussle in a river Tuesday, February 28, as they take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football match, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/13/europe/gallery/ashbourne-football/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a brutal, rugby-style game&lt;/a&gt; that occurs annually in Ashbourne, England. Hundreds of participants try to get a ball into one of two goals positioned 3 miles apart at either end of Ashbourne.
People tussle in a river Tuesday, February 28, as they take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football match, a brutal, rugby-style game that occurs annually in Ashbourne, England. Hundreds of participants try to get a ball into one of two goals positioned 3 miles apart at either end of Ashbourne.
Yulia Timoshinina and Viktor Minibaev, synchronized divers from Russia, compete during the Diving World Series event in Beijing on Sunday, March 5. They finished second in the 10-meter platform.
Yulia Timoshinina and Viktor Minibaev, synchronized divers from Russia, compete during the Diving World Series event in Beijing on Sunday, March 5. They finished second in the 10-meter platform.
West Virginia guard Tynice Martin shouts after a Big 12 Tournament win against Texas on Sunday, March 5. Martin had 29 points in the semifinal.
West Virginia guard Tynice Martin shouts after a Big 12 Tournament win against Texas on Sunday, March 5. Martin had 29 points in the semifinal.
Competitors take part in the annual Wife Carrying Race in Dorking, England, on Sunday, March 5.
Competitors take part in the annual Wife Carrying Race in Dorking, England, on Sunday, March 5.
A driver competes in a dune buggy race in Qatar&#39;s Sealine Desert on Friday, March 3.
A driver competes in a dune buggy race in Qatar's Sealine Desert on Friday, March 3.
Israel&#39;s Cody Decker fouls off a pitch during the World Baseball Classic, which started Monday, March 6, in Seoul, South Korea. Israel upset the host nation 2-1 in extra innings.
Israel's Cody Decker fouls off a pitch during the World Baseball Classic, which started Monday, March 6, in Seoul, South Korea. Israel upset the host nation 2-1 in extra innings.
Texas A&amp;amp;M guard J.C. Hampton runs into the scorers&#39; table during a home game against Kentucky on Saturday, March 4.
Texas A&M guard J.C. Hampton runs into the scorers' table during a home game against Kentucky on Saturday, March 4.
Columbus&#39; Boone Jenner checks Montreal&#39;s Alexei Emelin during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 28.
Columbus' Boone Jenner checks Montreal's Alexei Emelin during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 28.
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the last hole of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday, March 5. Johnson, the world&#39;s No. 1 player, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/06/golf/dustin-johnson-wgc-mexico-championships/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the tournament&lt;/a&gt; by a stroke.
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the last hole of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday, March 5. Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, won the tournament by a stroke.
Philadelphia&#39;s Jahlil Okafor, top, competes against New York&#39;s Kyle O&#39;Quinn during an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 3.
Philadelphia's Jahlil Okafor, top, competes against New York's Kyle O'Quinn during an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 3.
Sheffield&#39;s Geoff Walker goes airborne during the Challenge Cup final against Cardiff on Sunday, March 5. Cardiff won 3-2 on home ice. It was the second time in three seasons that the Devils won the Challenge Cup, a tournament for pro teams in the United Kingdom.
Sheffield's Geoff Walker goes airborne during the Challenge Cup final against Cardiff on Sunday, March 5. Cardiff won 3-2 on home ice. It was the second time in three seasons that the Devils won the Challenge Cup, a tournament for pro teams in the United Kingdom.
Skaters start a downhill ice-cross race in Ottawa on Friday, March 3.
Skaters start a downhill ice-cross race in Ottawa on Friday, March 3.
Ulster&#39;s Andrew Trimble, left, jumps near Benetton Treviso&#39;s Tito Tebaldi during a Pro12 rugby match in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday, March 3.
Ulster's Andrew Trimble, left, jumps near Benetton Treviso's Tito Tebaldi during a Pro12 rugby match in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday, March 3.
Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen greets 6-year-old Zavier Green before an NHL hockey game on Thursday, March 2.
Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen greets 6-year-old Zavier Green before an NHL hockey game on Thursday, March 2.
Oregon State&#39;s Breanna Brown, right, vies for a loose ball with UCLA&#39;s Kennedy Burke, left, and Kelli Hayes during a Pac-12 Tournament game on Saturday, March 4.
Oregon State's Breanna Brown, right, vies for a loose ball with UCLA's Kennedy Burke, left, and Kelli Hayes during a Pac-12 Tournament game on Saturday, March 4.
Course marshals carry umbrellas at an LPGA event in Singapore on Friday, March 3.
Course marshals carry umbrellas at an LPGA event in Singapore on Friday, March 3.
German pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe competes at the European Indoor Championships on Friday, March 3.
German pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe competes at the European Indoor Championships on Friday, March 3.
Cross-country skiers climb a hill during a World Championship race in Lahti, Finland, on Saturday, March 4.
Cross-country skiers climb a hill during a World Championship race in Lahti, Finland, on Saturday, March 4.
Keith Thurman punches Danny Garcia during their welterweight title fight in New York on Saturday, March 4. Thurman won by split decision.
Keith Thurman punches Danny Garcia during their welterweight title fight in New York on Saturday, March 4. Thurman won by split decision.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates with the checkered flag Saturday, March 4, after winning the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates with the checkered flag Saturday, March 4, after winning the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Phoenix&#39;s Marquese Chriss slams the ball during an NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City on Friday, March 3.
Phoenix's Marquese Chriss slams the ball during an NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City on Friday, March 3.
A shelter dog trained as a tennis-ball retriever shows off his skills in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, March 4. Shelter dogs performed before a semifinal match at the Brazil Open.
A shelter dog trained as a tennis-ball retriever shows off his skills in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, March 4. Shelter dogs performed before a semifinal match at the Brazil Open.
India&#39;s Lokesh Rahul watches Australia&#39;s Peter Handscomb drop a catch during a cricket match in Bangalore, India, on Saturday, March 4.
India's Lokesh Rahul watches Australia's Peter Handscomb drop a catch during a cricket match in Bangalore, India, on Saturday, March 4.
Washington State guard Ike Iroegbu is hit in the face by UCLA&#39;s Ike Anigbogu during a Pac-12 basketball game on Saturday, March 4.
Washington State guard Ike Iroegbu is hit in the face by UCLA's Ike Anigbogu during a Pac-12 basketball game on Saturday, March 4.
Fans of the Portland Timbers unveil a tifo of famous painter Bob Ross before the MLS season opener on Friday, March 3. The theme was &quot;Happy Little Trees&quot; -- Ross&#39; catchphrase and a play on the soccer team&#39;s name.
Fans of the Portland Timbers unveil a tifo of famous painter Bob Ross before the MLS season opener on Friday, March 3. The theme was "Happy Little Trees" -- Ross' catchphrase and a play on the soccer team's name.
Jeff Dahl rides a horse to pull his son, Greg, during a skijoring competition in Leadville, Colorado, on Saturday, March 4. In skijoring, a skier navigates jumps and slalom gates while grabbing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.
Jeff Dahl rides a horse to pull his son, Greg, during a skijoring competition in Leadville, Colorado, on Saturday, March 4. In skijoring, a skier navigates jumps and slalom gates while grabbing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.
Cincinnati basketball players celebrate after winning their home finale against Houston on Thursday, March 2. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/27/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0228/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 36 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Cincinnati basketball players celebrate after winning their home finale against Houston on Thursday, March 2. See 36 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 34 amazing sports photos from February 28 through March 6.