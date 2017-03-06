Kelly on Trump's wiretap accusation: 'He's got his reasons'

Story highlights "If the President of the United States said that, he's got his reasons to say it," Kelly said

Kelly said he would expect Comey to turn Trump's wiretap allegation over to an investigative arm

Washington (CNN) Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said that President Donald Trump must have "convincing evidence" for his allegation on Twitter that President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of his phones during the campaign.

"I don't know anything about it," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on the Situation Room. "If the President of the United States said that, he's got his reasons to say it."

Kelly continued: "He must have some convincing evidence that took place. ... I don't pretend to even guess as to what the motivation may have been for the previous administration to do something like that."

Blitzer asked Kelly about CNN's report that FBI Director James Comey was "incredulous" over the weekend after seeing Trump's tweets accusing Obama of wiretapping. A source told CNN that Comey felt "institutionally he has to push back on this" because of the magnitude of the allegations that Comey knows not to be true.

