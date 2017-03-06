White House plagiarizes ExxonMobil in an attempt to herald the oil giant

Story highlights A White House official admitted to pulling the lines from Exxon

The investment by ExxonMobil expands its manufacturing capacity

Washington (CNN) A White House statement congratulating ExxonMobil for increasing investment in Texas and Louisiana cribbed multiple lines from the oil giant's statement without citation.

The White House statement, which includes quotes from President Donald Trump, pulled this quote nearly word-for-word from ExxonMobil 's statement:

"ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the United States Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company's Growing the Gulf program consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022."

"ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company's Growing the Gulf expansion program, consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022."

