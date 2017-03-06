This is what Trump sees when he opens his Twitter feed

(CNN) For a man with 26.1 million Twitter followers, President Donald Trump follows back surprisingly few people on his @realdonaldtrump account - a mere 43. (See the full list here)

Seven of them are family members (Tiffany Trump, Vanessa Trump, Lara Trump) and nine are family businesses (Trump Organization, Trump Golf, Trump Wakiki).

The rest are made up of close advisers (Kellyanne Conway, Reince Priebus), supporters (Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram, Piers Morgan) and other right-leaning personalities (Ann Coulter, Joe Scarborough, Bill O'Reilly).

Mainstream news outlets (CNN, New York Times) are absent from the list, as is Breitbart News and Infowars. Also missing: the account belonging to his press secretary Sean Spicer and the official @POTUS account.

Here's what Trump sees when he opens his Twitter feed: