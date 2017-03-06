Washington (CNN) The Trump administration Monday will announce a revised executive order banning immigration from six Muslim-majority countries, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said.

Iraq will not be included under the travel ban "based on their enhanced screening and reporting measures," Conway said on "Fox and Friends."

The new travel ban comes six weeks after Trump's original executive order was rolled out to chaos and confusion at airports nationwide and a legal fight that saw the President rail against federal judges on Twitter. The administration hopes the new version will pass muster with the courts.

The order will make clear that lawful permanent residents (otherwise known as green card holders) are excluded from any travel ban. Also those with validly issued visas will also be exempt from the ban, Conway said. It will be effective as of March 16.

"If you have travel docs, if you actually have a visa, if you are a legal permanent resident, you are not covered under this particular executive action," Conway said. "Also, Iraq is no longer on the list based on their enhanced screening and reporting measures."

