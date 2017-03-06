Trump's travel ban and refugees: What happened and what's next

Story highlights Trump's latest executive order again halts refugee resettlement

In the past month, more than 4,000 refugees have arrived in the United States

(CNN) Take Two of President Donald Trump's travel ban could once again bring refugee resettlement in the United States grinding to a halt.

Like the executive order Trump signed in January, the version he signed Monday calls for a four-month pause in the refugee resettlement program.

Here's a look at what's happened with refugee resettlement since January, and what could happen next.

What's happened since the first travel ban

• Federal court decisions in February temporarily blocked the provision in Trump's original executive order that halted refugee resettlement. That allowed a new wave of refugees to come to the United States.

