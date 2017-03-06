Blinken: Trump is 'leading purveyor of fake news'

Story highlights Tony Blinken says he's troubled by the source of Trump's information

He says allegations "undermine the credibility of the person for whom credibility is the most important currency"

(CNN) Former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken slammed President Trump's most recent allegations of wiretapping, calling the President "the leading consumer and purveyor of fake news or conspiracy theories."

Speaking to CNN's Kate Bolduan, Blinken said Trump's allegations that former President Barack Obama ordered Trump be wiretapped are "virtually impossible to believe."

He said Obama could not have ordered a wiretap. It would have had to come through a request from the Justice Department, and the department would have needed probable cause.

Blinken, who also served as deputy national security adviser to Obama, said he was puzzled why Trump would want to shine a spotlight on this, "because if there was a wiretap, it doesn't reflect well on him or his associates. If there wasn't, he's made an outrageous allegation against President Obama."

