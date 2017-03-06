Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on travel and immigration. Importantly, the new executive order officially revokes the original one. Here are the other key provisions:

When does it take effect?

It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 16, 2017.

Administration officials told reporters that the new executive order includes this "phase-in" period to ensure that those traveling "aren't placed in legal jeopardy," and in the hopes of avoiding the "chaos" seen at airports after the first executive order was signed.

Who is barred from entering the country?

Foreign nationals who are outside the US from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen (without any valid visa) for 90 days.

All refugees for 120 days. The previous version barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

