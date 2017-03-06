Story highlights It will take effect on March 16

The new executive order will not apply to anyone traveling on a valid visa or green card holders

No visas will be revoked based on the new executive order

The order suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on travel and immigration. Importantly, the new executive order officially revokes the original one. Here are the other key provisions:

When does it take effect?

12:01 a.m. on March 16, 2017.

Administration officials told reporters that the new executive order includes this "phase-in" period to ensure that those traveling "aren't placed in legal jeopardy," and in the hopes of avoiding the "chaos" seen at airports after the first executive order was signed.

Who is barred from entering the country?

Foreign nationals who are outside the US from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen (without any valid visa) for 90 days.

All refugees for 120 days. The previous version barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Read More