Ellison on losing DNC race: 'It sucked'

Washington (CNN) Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota summed up how it felt like to lose the Democratic National Committee race on February 25 in two words: "It sucked."

"We were hoping to win. Because I'm in it for the people," he told CNN in his first solo interview since the race last month. "I was in it to win it. I wasn't in it to make a point."

Ellison announced he was running for DNC chair after Donald Trump won the 2016 election. He ultimately lost the race to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez in a 235-200 vote. Immediately after winning, Perez appointed Ellison as the deputy chair in a move to fold his supporters into the DNC.

"I can be helpful as the deputy chair," Ellison said. "I'll lead, I'll follow -- it's all about winning for (the party)."

