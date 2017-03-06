Atlanta mayor: Trump's talk is energizing crimes against minorities

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's divisive language has contributed to the recent instances of crimes targeting minority communities in America, says Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

"I think that our President has unleashed an energy that is not healthy for the fabric of the country," Reed told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Reed's comments came a day before the President's address to Congress last week, in which Trump denounced the recent murder of an Indian man in Kansas as well as the increase in vandalism targeting Jewish community centers and cemeteries across the country.

Trump in the address also called upon lawmakers to pass legislation to fund school choice for disadvantaged youth and also mentioned the need for better schools, jobs, wages, and law enforcement during a White House event to mark Black History Month.

"We're going to work very hard on the inner city," Trump said at the event.

