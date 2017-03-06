Kelly: DHS is considering separating undocumented children from their parents at the border

Story highlights "Yes I'm considering in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network," he said

CNN reported last week that DHS was weighing its options on this

Washington (CNN) Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly confirmed that the department is considering separating children from their parents at the border.

"We have tremendous experience of dealing with unaccompanied minors," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "We turn them over to (Health and Human Services) and they do a very, very good job of putting them in foster care or linking them up with parents or family members in the United States."

He continued: "Yes I'm considering (that), in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network. I am considering exactly that. They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents. ... It's more important to me, Wolf, to try to keep people off of this awful network."

A senior DHS official had previously told CNN that the department was considering a proposal to separate children from adults when they are trying to enter the country illegally at the southern border.

The official told CNN the proposal is meant to deter the exploitation of children.

Read More