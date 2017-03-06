Story highlights Conservatives have been critical of what they say are slow GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare

House Republican leaders introduced their replacement plan Monday evening

Washington (CNN) Freedom Caucus member and former Chairman Jim Jordan said Monday that he was still unimpressed with the House GOP's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and had not seen significant enough changes to win back his support.

"I don't see any significant changes here," Jordan said in an interview with CNN. "It's significantly the same thing to me so it sort of doesn't change my position, but we'll talk to our guys tomorrow night. "

"My guess is this bill looks a lot like the last one, and we didn't like the last one," Jordan said.

Jordan's reaction kicks off what could be a long list of conservative concerns about the bill. The Ohio Republican cited specific frustration with the fact that the House bill would keep Obamacare taxes in place until 2018 instead of repealing them immediately like a 2015 repeal and replacement measure vetoed by President Barack Obama.

"We put on President Obama's desk a bill that got rid of all the taxes and ... a Republican Congress is going to put on a Republican president's desk a bill that keeps taxes in place?" Jordan said.

