Full text: GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare

Full text: GOP plan to repeal and replace ObamacareUpdated 7:42 PM ET, Mon March 6, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Merged-Document (PDF)Merged-Document (Text)Content by LendingTreeRates now at 3.2% APR (15 Yr Fixed). Do you qualify? Fastest way to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt The amazing VA benefits not enough vets are claiming Can you save on your mortgage? Reverse Mortgages: Worth the risk? Paid Partner ContentGetting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia Chicago real estate for sale Trulia Ready to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia San Francisco homes for sale Trulia Deal on New York real estate Trulia