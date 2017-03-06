Breaking News

Supreme Court sends transgender case back to lower court

By Ariane de Vogue and Steve Vladeck, CNN

Updated 10:24 AM ET, Mon March 6, 2017

Gavin Grimm poses at an ACLU protest outside the White House in this undated photo.
(CNN)The Supreme Court on Monday sent a case involving a transgender high school student back to a lower court, a temporary setback for the student.

The decision comes in the wake of a change in policy by the Trump administration, which last month revoked Obama-era guidance on protections for transgender students in public schools.
Monday's announcement vacates a lower court's decision in the case of Gavin Grimm, a Virginia student who is seeking to use school bathrooms that align with his gender identity.
    Monday's decision means the case will go back to a court of appeals and likely removes the possibility that the Supreme Court will hear it this term.