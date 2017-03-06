Story highlights The White House said Trump would request the investigation from lawmakers

The investigation relates to whether President Barack Obama tapped President Donald Trump's phone

(CNN) President Donald Trump's top spokesman said Monday there was no doubt the Obama administration conducted some type of surveillance of the Republican's presidential campaign.

"There's no question that something happened. The question is it, is it surveillance, is it a wiretap or whatever?" Spicer said during an off-camera briefing at the White House. "There has been enough reporting that strongly suggesting something occurred."

Spicer, who declined to identify any specific piece of evidence to support Trump's claim, said the President asked Congress to investigate based on those unnamed reports.

"There's enough out there now that makes one wonder how some of this happened without the existence of surveillance," Spicer said.

His remarks came a day after the White House said Trump would request the investigation from lawmakers. Spicer wrote in a statement Sunday that "neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted."

