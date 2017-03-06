Planned Parenthood rejects Trump proposal to stop abortion services

Story highlights Trump reportedly would have supported the group if it ceased providing abortions

Washington (CNN) Planned Parenthood swiftly rejected Monday a proposal by President Donald Trump that would have pledged his support for federal funding for the women's health organization if it ceased providing abortion services.

White House officials recently floated the idea in private conversations, a White House official said, but it was dismissed by the women's health organization, which receives about a $500 million annually in federal funds.

Taxpayer dollars do not fund abortion services provided by Planned Parenthood, which provides a range of reproductive health services and preventative screenings through clinics nationwide.

Trump confirmed his support for the proposal in a statement provided by the White House, noting that he is both opposed to abortion and "deeply committed to investing in women's health."

"As I said throughout the campaign, I am pro-life and I am deeply committed to investing in women's health and plan to significantly increase federal funding in support of non-abortion services such as cancer screenings," Trump said in a statement. "There is an opportunity for organizations to continue the important work they do in support of women's health, while not providing abortion services."

