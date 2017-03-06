Congress this week: Russia, defense, health care

Story highlights House Republicans are aiming to finalize their Obamacare repeal bill

Washington (CNN) Unsubstantiated charges of illegal wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump will be front and center as senators and House members return to the Capitol Monday and work to discover if there is any truth to the explosive allegations.

But while the President's tweets monopolized media coverage over the weekend, lawmakers have plenty of other work, including important action on health care and defense.

House Republicans are aiming to finalize their Obamacare repeal bill that includes some replacement components. Two key committees are expected to markup the proposal - starting as early as Wednesday. Democrats will propose a slew of amendments in an effort to force Republicans to go on the record on a broad range of issues.

GOP leaders are expected to hold more "listening sessions" in an effort to keep their conference on the same page but continue to face some stiff resistance from a bloc of conservatives.

The House will vote on defense appropriations bill -- the first spending bill as GOP leaders eye an end of April deadline for passing a funding bill to avoid a shutdown.

