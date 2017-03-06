Story highlights
- President Donald Trump banned travel from Yemen, Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria and Sudan
- Those six countries are majority Muslim but the administration denies its a 'Muslim ban'
Washington (CNN)The two Muslim members of Congress swiftly blasted President Donald Trump's new version of the travel ban as still targeting Muslim-majority countries -- raising the critical issue which stalled the first ban in court.
"Here we go again...Muslim Ban 2.0 #NoBanNoWall," tweeted Democratic Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana, the second Muslim elected to Congress and a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
And Rep. Keith Ellison, a Minnesota Democrat and the first Muslim elected to Congress a decade ago, tweeted: "On Campaign, @realDonaldTrump called for 'total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.' Now, says 'what Muslim Ban?'"
Trump signed a new ban late Monday morning that excludes Iraq from the list of targeted countries and also dropped troublesome language from the first ban that promised to promote Christian refugees, but fed into the successful legal argument that Trump had targeted Muslims. The new order bans immigration from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan.
Administration officials said Monday that they do not see the ban as targeting a specific religion.
"(The order is) not any way targeted as a Muslim ban. ... [W]e want to make sure everyone understands that," an official told reporters.
Unlike the rollout of the first travel ban, which caught many of Trump's Republican supporters off-guard and stunned, the new version won the immediate backing of top Republicans.
"This revised executive order advances our shared goal of protecting the homeland. I commend the administration and (Homeland Security Secretary John) Kelly in particular for their hard work on this measure to improve our vetting standards. We will continue to work with President Trump to keep our country safe," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.
But Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Monday that the improved coordination and narrower scope would have little effect on the new ban's chances in the courts.
"Despite their best efforts, I fully expect this executive order to have the same uphill climb in the courts that the previous version had," the New York Democrat said in a statement. "A watered-down ban is still a ban. Despite the Administration's changes, this dangerous executive order makes us less safe, not more, it is mean-spirited, and un-American. It must be repealed."