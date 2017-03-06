Alexandria, Virginia, public schools closing for 'A Day Without a Woman'

Story highlights Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday

(CNN) More than 300 staff members at Alexandria City Public Schools have requested leave for "A Day Without a Woman" this Wednesday, prompting school closure for the day.

"Given the unusually high number of requests, this may be attributed to the observance of International Women's Day. This day has also been deemed A Day Without Women. Consequently, ACPS has decided to close schools for students for the day," superintendent Alvin L. Crawley said in a statement sent to parents and posted on the ACPS website Monday.

Crawley emphasized that the school system, located just south of Washington, DC, is not closing to make a political statement, but rather, because of inadequate staffing.

"The decision is based solely on our ability to provide sufficient staff to cover all our classrooms, and the impact of high staff absenteeism on student safety and delivery of instruction. It is not based on a political stance or position," the statement said.

CALENDAR UPDATE: All ACPS schools closed this Wednesday, March 8. More information: https://t.co/SmBx3a2R2z — Alexandria Schools (@ACPSk12) March 6, 2017

There are 16 schools within the Alexandria system and 1,415 teachers, according to its website . Despite the closure, ACPS will provide students with breakfast and lunch at six of its school locations.

