Why Emma Watson could be any of us

(CNN) Can a woman expect to have her words heard while her breasts are also visible Can women be sexy -- or even better, sexual -- without having their own bodies used as weapons against them? Sadly, it seems the answer is no.

Last week, Vanity Fair published a photograph of the actress Emma Watson posing in a sheer top that shows the middle and underside of one of her breasts, alongside an interview where she talks about women's rights (Watson is a UN Goodwill Ambassador and outspoken feminist). In response, British radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer tweeted, "Feminism, feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my (t*ts)!" Later, she added that Watson "complains that women are sexualized and then sexualizes herself in her own work. Hypocrisy."

It's a confounding argument -- how is it hypocritical for a person who advocates for the rights of human females to have the visible secondary sex characteristics of a human female? But the use of Watson's body, and particularly its sexual (or sexualized) parts, as a tool to judge and humiliate her is sadly common -- as we saw in another photo-related story this week, where male US Marines were caught posting hundreds of explicit images of their female colleagues and other service members in a Google Drive folder, shared in a private Facebook group. Derogatory comments reportedly peppered the photos.

It's not clear if the photos were taken illicitly or shared voluntarily with individuals who then circulated them. But the message is clear: women who are sexual deserve to be humiliated; this ritual humiliation of women is a fun form of male bonding -- not to mention an easy way to strip confident women like Watson and members of the armed forces of some of their power.

In a society so saturated with sex, and where the overwhelming majority of adults have sex outside of the confines of marriage, it can sound laughable to argue that sex, for women, remains stigmatized. But it does.

