See the first pictures from the 'Love Actually' mini-sequel

(CNN)The first pictures of the "Love Actually" mini-sequel are here.
Hugh Grant reprises his role as the hunky British prime minister, and he and Natalie, played by Martine McCutcheon, are not only still together -- they're married.
The 10-minute short premieres online on March 24, the day of the charity fundraiser Red Nose Day in Britain.
Emily Freud, a producer, tweeted pictures from the set that made it look like almost no time had passed at all.
"The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually," Freud tweeted.
She followed it up with another shot of McCutcheon and the news that they had tied the knot: "Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually."
"And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually," Freud wrote.
Among the actors from the original "Love Actually" who are returning for the mini-sequel are Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Rowan Atkinson.
One can only hope the short film will include some of Grant's epic dance moves from the original movie.