Breaking News

See the first pictures from the 'Love Actually' mini-sequel

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Mon March 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

love actually sequel

Story highlights

  • Hugh Grant is reprising his role as the hunky British prime minister in a "Love Actually" mini-sequel timed for Red Nose Day.
  • Several of the actors are returning for the 10-minute short: Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Andrew Lincoln.
  • Martine McCutcheon, who played Grant's love interest in the film is not only back, but their characters are married

(CNN)The first pictures of the "Love Actually" mini-sequel are here.

Hugh Grant reprises his role as the hunky British prime minister, and he and Natalie, played by Martine McCutcheon, are not only still together -- they're married.
The 10-minute short premieres online on March 24, the day of the charity fundraiser Red Nose Day in Britain.
    Emily Freud, a producer, tweeted pictures from the set that made it look like almost no time had passed at all.
    "The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually," Freud tweeted.
    Read More
    She followed it up with another shot of McCutcheon and the news that they had tied the knot: "Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually."
    "And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually," Freud wrote.
    Among the actors from the original "Love Actually" who are returning for the mini-sequel are Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Rowan Atkinson.
    One can only hope the short film will include some of Grant's epic dance moves from the original movie.