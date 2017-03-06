See the first pictures from the 'Love Actually' mini-sequel

Story highlights Hugh Grant is reprising his role as the hunky British prime minister in a "Love Actually" mini-sequel timed for Red Nose Day.

Several of the actors are returning for the 10-minute short: Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Andrew Lincoln.

Martine McCutcheon, who played Grant's love interest in the film is not only back, but their characters are married

(CNN) The first pictures of the "Love Actually" mini-sequel are here.

Hugh Grant reprises his role as the hunky British prime minister, and he and Natalie, played by Martine McCutcheon, are not only still together -- they're married.

The 10-minute short premieres online on March 24, the day of the charity fundraiser Red Nose Day in Britain.

Emily Freud, a producer, tweeted pictures from the set that made it look like almost no time had passed at all.

"The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually," Freud tweeted.

Read More