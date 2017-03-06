Israel makes it official: Cannabis is not a crime

Story highlights First-time recreational offenders will pay a fine, but won't be charged

Israel has a longstanding medicinal cannabis program

Jerusalem (CNN) In Israel's divisive political climate, a common cause between right and left has emerged: cannabis.

Israel's Cabinet decriminalized the recreational use of cannabis, or marijuana, at its weekly meeting on Sunday in a move hailed by politicians from across the spectrum.

Under the new policy, first-time offenders caught using marijuana in public will be subject to a fine of approximately $250, but will not face criminal charges. The money will be used for drug rehabilitation and education. A second offense will be subject to a fine of approximately $500, while a third offense may require rehabilitation, education and a suspended driver's license. A fourth offense will be subject to prosecution and a possible prison term.

"Whether one supports use of cannabis or is opposed, it is wrong to judge cannabis users per criminal law and its derivatives," right-wing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said. "The State of Israel cannot turn a blind eye in light of changes worldwide regarding cannabis consumption and effect."

